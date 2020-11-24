Schoolies bush doof fails to deliver the hype

A Schoolies Bush Doof Facebook group, which had more than 1500 members, has been a "non event" at Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach.

A bush doof which was set to bring more than 1000 schoolies to Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach has been labelled a non event by authorities.

Police had prepared for an influx of school leavers with officers from Wide Bay, Gympie, Tin Can Bay and the Sunshine Coast tasked to set up to the week.

The Schoolies Bush Doof Facebook group was described to be a week-long party titled as a "proper bush doof" with "no soft c---s".

Noosa police officer-in-charge Acting Sergeant Troy Cavell said on Monday afternoon that there had been no issues.

"The fellas went up there for a drive yesterday and found one group of 30 people," Sgt Cavell said.

"They were playing cricket and were just good kids.

"There's been next to nothing, no dramas."

Sgt Cavell said Noosa's crews had been pulled from the north shore and tasked to the Hastings St and Main Beach instead where thousands of schoolies have gathered.

A presence of Gympie and Wide Bay police will continue to remain active along the popular coastal stretch.

"We are available to respond but they are needed more at Noosa Heads," he said.

Sgt Cavell said there had been one minor drink driving charge handed out.