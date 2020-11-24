Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Schoolies Bush Doof Facebook group, which had more than 1500 members, has been a
A Schoolies Bush Doof Facebook group, which had more than 1500 members, has been a "non event" at Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach.
Crime

Schoolies bush doof fails to deliver the hype

Matty Holdsworth
23rd Nov 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bush doof which was set to bring more than 1000 schoolies to Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach has been labelled a non event by authorities.

Police had prepared for an influx of school leavers with officers from Wide Bay, Gympie, Tin Can Bay and the Sunshine Coast tasked to set up to the week.

The Schoolies Bush Doof Facebook group was described to be a week-long party titled as a "proper bush doof" with "no soft c---s".

Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

Police out in force ahead of week-long bush doof

Noosa police officer-in-charge Acting Sergeant Troy Cavell said on Monday afternoon that there had been no issues.

 

Schoolies crowd at Noosa Main Beach. Picture: Supplied
Schoolies crowd at Noosa Main Beach. Picture: Supplied

"The fellas went up there for a drive yesterday and found one group of 30 people," Sgt Cavell said.

"They were playing cricket and were just good kids.

"There's been next to nothing, no dramas."

Sgt Cavell said Noosa's crews had been pulled from the north shore and tasked to the Hastings St and Main Beach instead where thousands of schoolies have gathered.

A presence of Gympie and Wide Bay police will continue to remain active along the popular coastal stretch.

"We are available to respond but they are needed more at Noosa Heads," he said.

Sgt Cavell said there had been one minor drink driving charge handed out.

More Stories

inskip point noosa north shore teewah beach troy cavell
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RADICAL PLAN: Would you pay $1 an hour to use the beach?

        Premium Content RADICAL PLAN: Would you pay $1 an hour to use the beach?

        News Surf lifesavers have hatched a radical plan to cover their 1.4 million man hours this summer. Would you support a user-pays system? WATCH THE AD

        Judge slams Gympie strangler a ‘coward’

        Premium Content Judge slams Gympie strangler a ‘coward’

        News The 31-year-old Southside man left deep bruises on his partner’s neck multiple...

        Man faces trial by jury for alleged rape in Gympie this week

        Premium Content Man faces trial by jury for alleged rape in Gympie this week

        News A 31-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman twice at Rainbow...

        RIOT: Death threats, fires amid dinner dispute at jail

        Premium Content RIOT: Death threats, fires amid dinner dispute at jail

        News One of the prisoners previously involved in a fatal home invasion