Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Schoolie plunges to his death from Surfers high-rise

by Greg Stolz
29th Nov 2019 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SCHOOLIE has plunged to his death from the 42nd floor of a Surfers Paradise high-rise in front of horrified onlookers.

The 18-year-old Victorian fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am and into an adjoining food court.

The teen is believed to have taken to social media before his fatal fall after a night of clubbing.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating but the tragedy is believed to be non-suspicious.

Counsellors will be on hand in Surfers Paradise today to comfort grief-stricken friends and witnesses.

It's the latest of several high-rise deaths at Schoolies.

Last year, NSW teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a Surfers high-rise after inhaling 'nangs', or nitrous oxides gas from cream whipping canisters.

Lifeline 131144

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks gold coast schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        premium_icon 6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        News The people due to appear in Gympie court today for a range of different reasons.

        Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        News ‘Haven’t gone airborne, but it was close’: Couple in horror smash

        Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        premium_icon Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        Weather The RACQ has warned car buyers looking for a bargain to beware of “hail sales”...