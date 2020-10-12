Menu
Brooke Martinuzzi said her 16-year-old daughter was walking home along Lindsay Road on Friday afternoon, about 4pm, minutes after she hopped off the bus. Pictures: Nadja Fleet
Crime

Schoolgirl escapes attempted abduction on quiet Coast street

Matty Holdsworth
12th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:49 AM
A mother of a teenager girl who escaped the clutches of a man who tried to grab her and pull her towards his car in Buderim has warned fellow parents.

Brooke Martinuzzi said her 16-year-old daughter was walking home along Lindsay Rd on about 4pm on Friday, minutes after she hopped off the bus.

"At first he pulled up and asked her for directions. Then he grabbed her arm," Mrs Martinuzzi said on behalf of her daughter.

"She was terrified.

"She just ran off, straight home. She saw him drive off but stop and then watch her.

"My main concern is that he's still out there."

Her daughter described the man aged between 50-60, with a moustache and a grey hat. She said he was driving a "long" vehicle with Victorian number plates.

The Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit confirmed they have received a report but declined to comment further.

Mrs Martinuzzi told the Sunshine Coast Daily on Sunday afternoon her daughter was still shaken by the incident and would not feel comfortable doing the seven-minute walk home alone.

"Friday night, it hit her hard. She didn't sleep well," she said.

"Her grandmother will pick her up from school now.

"We love Buderim but it will take a few weeks for this to pass."

Mrs Martinuzzi said the incident was a parent's worst nightmare and that she wanted to warn other mums and dads, and children of the potential threat.

"We see plenty of six, seven, eight-year-olds walking that street, it's a public street, a public area. I am a bit shocked it happened there," she said.

"The Sunshine Coast is supposed to be so safe, and it is, but just be complacent.

"This could happen to anyone."

child protection and investigation unit child safety editors picks lindsay road buderim sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

