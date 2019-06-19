Schoolboy backrower who’s faster than Latrell

Ipswich State High School has unearthed an exciting rugby league backrow talent with a top speed to rival that of New South Wales State of Origin flyer Josh Addo-Carr and book Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell.

Ativalu Lisati is a quietly spoken student in his first season of Langer Cup who tends to let his football do the talking.

During a recent foot chase with Keebra Park SHS speedster Reece Walsh, a GPS tracker worn by Lisati that day clocked him at a highest speed of 36.83kph.

To put that burst of speed into perspective, when the NRL released its figures highlighting the top speed of players recorded earlier this season, only Addo-Carr (38.50kph) was quicker.

Sydney Roosters sensation Mitchell (36.60kph) and Dragons speed demon Matt Dufty (36.50kph) were second and third on the NRL list behind Adda-Carr, but both were behind Lisati's burst of pace.

"He came flying from nowhere,'' recalled Ipswich coach Joshua Brethreton. "He did not get him (Walsh) but he came closer than anyone else.''

When Lisati saw the GPS statistic relating to his top speed, he modestly thought: "It was a just a number. I don't know how quick others are.''

So where does Lisati get his speed from?

"It comes from my old man. I reckon my old man had the pace,'' he said.

Lisati said his brother, a past student of Ipswich SHS, also believed he was faster, but Lisati does not believe him.

Lisati was a winger in his home city of Auckland and then a centre, but since moving to Ipswich this year where he lives with his brother Faatupu, he has developed into a second rower.

Aside from pace, Lisati also has a big motor.

The same day he was recording sprinting at 36.83kph, he ran 8km which are big numbers for the forward.

Lisati is now is gathering experience with every Langer Cup match he plays on the right edge for Ipswich.

"My brother told me before I came over it is not easy, that I would have to put my head down and work hard,'' Lisati said.

