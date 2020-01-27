The school zones police will be targeting
MORE than half the motorists busted speeding in Queensland school zones have been nabbed driving at least 13km/h over the speed limit, with new figures revealing the areas with the most fines.
The Courier-Mail can reveal about 18,900 speeding fines - or more than 90 every school day - were dished out to dodgy drivers last financial year.
The police division with the most fines was Brisbane City, where drivers were slapped with more than 1800 fines, while Upper Mount Gravatt ranked second with 1523 fines.
Police will be out in force on Tuesday as classes resume across the state, with Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating urging parents and carers to familiarise themselves with school drop-off and pick-up practices.
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHICH AREAS ARE COPPING THE MOST SCHOOL ZONE SPEEDING FINES
"Police emphasis will be focused on, but not limited to, direct community attention to speed, impaired driving, fatigue, seat belt use, driver distraction/inattention, and pedestrian and bicycle safety," he said.
Other police divisions included in the top ten include Broadbeach, where 1284 drivers were nabbed, and Ipswich - with 1247 speeding tickets issued.
Last financial year alone, there were 32 motorists who were caught speeding more than 40km/h over the speed limit in the Lowood police division.
In total, there were 45 drivers across the state who were slapped with fines for driving more than 40km/h over the school zone speed limits, which are mostly 40km/h.
Another 152 fines were given out to motorists who were caught driving between 31 to 40km/h over the limit.
The 18,900 speeding fines issued in school zones in 2018-19 was down about 10 per cent from the previous year.
POLICE DIVISIONS WITH MOST SPEEDING FINES IN 2018-19
BRISBANE CITY - 1814 fines
UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT - 1523 fines
BROADBEACH - 1284 fines
IPSWICH - 1247 fines
BOONDALL - 1170 fines
DECEPTION BAY - 1038 fines
INDOOROOPILLY - 846 fines
SPRINGWOOD - 773 fines
ROCKHAMPTON - 755 fines
COOMERA - 548 fines
MOUNT OMMANEY - 494 fines
REDCLIFFE - 438 fines
TOWNSVILLE - 414 fines
TOOWOOMBA - 412 fines
CAPALABA - 342 fines
CALLIOPE - 334 fines
SURFERS PARADISE - 313 fines
NAMBOUR - 312 fines
SIPPY DOWNS - 287 fines
BUNDABERG - 264 fines
LOGAN CENTRAL - 240 fines
CAIRNS - 238 fines
LOWOOD - 210 fines
BURPENGARY - 203 fines
MANGO HILL NORTH LAKES - 182 fines
PALM BEACH - 180 fines
LANDSBOROUGH - 174 fines
MACKAY - 156 fines
AYR - 140 fines
NOOSA HEADS - 125 fines
MOUNT ISA - 108 fines
MARYBOROUGH - 107 fines
BEERWAH - 86 fines
PETRIE - 83 fines
GOODNA - 72 fines
MAROOCHYDORE - 71 fines
MORNINGSIDE - 71 fines
MAREEBA - 69 fines
CHARLEVILLE - 64 fines
GYMPIE - 64 fines
SHERWOOD - 61 fines
JIMBOOMBA - 59 fines
CABOOLTURE - 58 fines
THE GAP - 58 fines
MOOROOKA - 57 fines
MORANBAH - 56 fines
HENDRA - 55 fines
WYNNUM - 54 fines
LOGANHOLME - 51 fines
HOLLAND PARK - 49 fines