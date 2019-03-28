Six kids in hospital after 'horrible, horrible mistake'

Ambulance at the scene of yesterday’s accident at Australian Christian College Caboolture. Picture: Luke Simmonds

THE school at the centre of a horror accident that left six students in hospital, says it is reviewing "best practices" to deal with such an unlikely event in the future.

A 42-year-old man lost control of his car at Australian Christian College, Caboolture yesterday afternoon after he mistook the accelerator for the brake, crushing students against a wall.

They all sustained lower leg injuries and were transported to various hospitals in a stable condition.

"When these things happen you go through a process of evaluating what happened and what could have been done," principal Gary Underwood said.

"I don't think anyone could have predicted the way the car approached the situation, it was totally unexpected.

"We will review best practice and how to manage the kids."

Teachers were briefed this morning and the students addressed about the situation at their home groups.

Counselling has been made available to the students affected by the crash.

Mr Underwood said the school had received a major outpouring of support from the community.

"The kids were shook up but its about how we handle them with love and support, and chat to them about what happened," he said.

"The community is rallying behind the kids. It's coming from churches around us, other Christian schools and neighbouring schools.

"Everybody here is very thankful of the parents who came to aid of the children. One parent is a nurse who stepped up prior to the ambos getting there."

Police are investigating the incident. Picture Luke Simmonds

Moreton Forensic Crash unit Senior Sergeant Greg Price said the investigation into what led to the incident would take time.

Sen Sgt Price said they were waiting on an update on the condition of the six injured children.

He confirmed police had seized the car involved in the crash.

Sen Sgt Price said the P-plated driver of the car, who was a parent of a child at the school, was breath tested yesterday afternoon.

"The result was negative," Sen Sgt Price said.

"We will consider everything that happened and assess if any charges need to be laid."

It is the third major investigation Sen Sgt Price and his team have had to take on this week.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating the death of a three-year-old girl in the carpark at the BP Caboolture North service station carpark on March 21.

They are also investigating the incident at the Redcliffe Paceway, where two children and two adults were hit by the boom on a pace vehicle that had failed to retract on Sunday.