THE Principal of Holland Park State School has written to parents advising the school community he is being tested for coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents yesterday school principal Anthony Gribbin said he was currently being tested for coronavirus and would be self-isolating until he had a result.

About 80 of the 850 students in the inner southside school are attending school with 90 per cent of the students being home schooled since classes returned after the Easter holidays.

In his letter to parents Mr Gribbin said he would keep the school community informed of the result and said the school was following the strict advice of Queensland Health.

"I am advised that there is no need for other students or staff to be isolated at this time," he said.

"While we currently do not have any confirmed cases at our school, I will update the school community immediately should this change.

"We will continue to monitor all staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event."

A teacher at Bulimba State School tested positive for coronavirus on the final day of full classes as the school went to pupil free days the week before the Easter holidays, shutting the school down as a polling booth on the March 28 council election.

Queensland Health undertook contact tracing and the school was closed for deep cleaning, reopening the following week.

Originally published as School principal tested for coronavirus