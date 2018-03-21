School parking rules hinder parents

IT'S TIME FOR CHANGE: Sue Borghero stands in front of the bus zone Chatsworth State School, where cars are denied access.

IT'S TIME FOR CHANGE: Sue Borghero stands in front of the bus zone Chatsworth State School, where cars are denied access. Josh Preston

A CHATSWORTH woman wants parents and community members to add their voices in campaigning for change to existing parking rules at the local school's front entrance.

Sue Borghero, who regularly handles pick-up and drop-off duties for her grandson and Grade 2 student Riley, said she had so far received unanimous support from parents about the petition, which she recently obtained under direction of the Gympie Regional Council.

Ms Borghero said a bus-only lane situated at the entrance to the school hindered the flow of traffic during child collection times.

"The bus lane isn't even utilised until 20 to four of an afternoon, that's 40 minutes of people being able to pick up their children safely,” she said.

"You could park there in the morning, watch your child walk in safely and let the next person in, and same thing in the afternoon.

"At least let cars in there until 3:30, most kids are gone by 3:30 anyway.

"I have nothing against the buses and nothing against the school, there just needs to be better access.”

NO ENTRY: The bus zone at Chatsworth State School, where cars are prohibited to use. Josh Preston

Ms Borghero said a turnoff on Allen Rd, where the pre-school is situated, could be another possibility for better and safer access.

"That road would be ideal, it goes up and around to the other side of the hall. All they need is a footpath from there going down to the school.

"There's a gate there, what does it cost to put another gate in?

"There's no more parking needed, there's about twenty or thirty spots, that's plenty.

"We need better pick-up and drop-off arrangements.”

Ms Borgero criticised local police, who had allegedly fined people from unmarked cars for parking on grassed areas and "unsafe” sections of the road past the bus lane.

"I know of ten people who were booked here, some of them three days in a row, because they parked on the grass,” she said.

"They can't book people three days in a row. They should have been in here telling people not to park here after the first day because it's unsafe.”

A council spokeswoman said they are "aware of community concerns” and are "investigating the issue.”

"Council is aware of complaints relating to parking and signage at Chatsworth Primary School.

"Council has worked with the community over a period of years to amend the car park; including adjustments to line markings, and adding signage where necessary.

"Council is always receptive to community feedback and concerns.

Concerned parents are welcome to contact Council on 1300 307 800 or council@gympie.qld.gov.au”

Queensland Police Service Media were unable to comment at the time of printing.