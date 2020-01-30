School moves students into isolation over Coronavirus

A TOOWOOMBA school has moved seven students into isolation, following Queensland Government advice over Coronavirus.

Toowoomba Grammar School said it had isolated the boarders, who were from China and Hong Kong.

They are currently in the TGS Health Centre but will be relocated to a more comfortable on-site residence for the remainder of their isolation.

In a statement, the school said it wanted to stress there was no indication of Coronavirus in the school.

"All isolated boarders have been assessed by Health Centre staff and have shown no signs of ill health," the school said.

"This isolation is simply a precautionary measure in line with Queensland Health and as part of Toowoomba Grammar School's duty of care to our students, as well as the wider community.

"There will be a number of boarding schools across Australia that cater to international students and will be taking the same precautionary measures."

Queensland Health last night issued advice that anyone who has been in contact with any confirmed novel Coronavirus cases must self isolate for 14 days following exposure, anyone who has visited Hubei Province of China must self-isolate for 14 days after leaving Hubei Province, and anyone who has visited China or Hong Kong within the last 14 days cannot attend school, childcare or TAFE for 14 days after leaving China or Hong Kong.

More than 7800 cases of the virus have been confirmed across the globe, which was first identified in Hubei Province of China in December.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Australia, with the first confirmed in Queensland this week, on the Gold Coast.