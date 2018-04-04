School holiday fun: five things you can ride into

SADDLE UP: Frank Bianco and Secretary Rosie Fitzgerald. Head out to Kilkivan on Saturday for the great horse ride.

WITH the Easter school holidays upon us parents and children alike are itching to get out of the house and experience everything our region has to offer.

1. Cooking in Kandanga

DO YOU love to cook? Then this workshop is for you.

Come and learn about healthy eating and make some great tasty dishes. Discover new recipes using local produce. Bring a water bottle. wear enclosed footwear and tie back your hair.

Where: Kandanga Public Hall

When: Today

Time: Workshop A 9am-11.30am, worshop B 12.30am-3pm.

Cost: $7 per child. Book at kandangacookingb.eventbrite.com.au.

2.Family craft day

BLOW up a balloon, dip the wool in the glue and wrap it around the balloon. Let it dry then pop the balloon. Wow-a woolly egg.

Where: Gympie Library.

When: Today.

Time: 10.30am-11.30am.

3. Sfx makeup workshop

BENTLEY O'Toole has worked on movie sets creating monsters, characters and Sfx for over 25 years.

He will show you how to create your own pretend blood, wounds, scars and bullet holes which you will apply yourself and take home.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

When: today.

Time: 1pm-3pm.

Cost: $8.

15 places available. Bookings essential ph 5481 0733.

4. Amazing painting at Amamoor

CREATE some abstract ink and medium painting with local artist Mara using colours and lines from the sourrounding environment as inspiration.

Allow Patterns to emerge randomly through the ink and medium, then enhancing them with silver paint to produce a final image.

Where: Amamoor Hall.

When: Tomorrow

Time: 10am-12pm.

Cost: $8

5. Holiday fun at the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

BRING the whole family down to the Lions Park at Kilkivan to get a smile on your face.

Loads of free activities to enjoy; pony rides, animal nursery, petting zoo, jumping castle and tie dying.

All children must be supervised by an adult.

Bring a water bottle.

No bookings are required but limited places are available for tie dyeing.

Where: Lions Park, Kilkivan.

When: Saturday, April 7.

Time: 11am-4pm.