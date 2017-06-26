25°
School halls are Labor 'pork barrelling', says MP

Anthony Templeton | 26th Jun 2017 6:01 AM
Shadow Education spokeswoman Tracy Davis has accused Labor of pork barrelling.
Shadow Education spokeswoman Tracy Davis has accused Labor of pork barrelling.

ALMOST twice as many new school halls will be built in Labor-held seats as in LNP electorates, prompting Opposition education spokeswoman Tracy Davis to accuse the ­Palaszczuk Government of playing politics with school hall funding.

"Dress it up however they like, Labor is pork-barrelling on the eve of an election and Queenslanders deserve better," Ms Davis said.

The $116 million school halls fund forms the majority of the $200 million Advancing Queensland State Schools program, which was announced earlier in the year.

The program has awarded 17 new school halls in Labor seats, nine in LNP electorates, two in the seat of Cook and one in Cairns, which are held by former Labor MPs turned independents Billy Gordon and Rob Pyne - and one in Mount Isa, held by Katter's Australian Party.

School hall projects were chosen in 14 marginal or must-win seats - under the new boundaries which the election is expected to be contested on - held by both major parties and independents.

Topics:  funding politics school

