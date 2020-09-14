Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

by Nic Darveniza
14th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Fireworks flew around the School Footy Show set on Monday night as rugby league experts from across the state dialled in to preview Thursday's Queensland State Final.

Gold Coasters Palm Beach Currumbin will fly to Townsville to take on local talents Kirwan State High.

Courier-Mail sportswriter Andrew Dawson debated Townsville Bulletin sports editor Matt "Moose" Elkerton in a football discussion that quickly turned personal - with beaches, weather and even stopwatches all copping time in the firing line.

Aaron Payne Cup Final; Kirwan State High School Vs Ignatius Park College at Townsville JRL. Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup Final; Kirwan State High School Vs Ignatius Park College at Townsville JRL. Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Inaugural Justin Hodges medallist Corey Thomas of Wavell SHS and Kirwan's Michael Morgan medallist Jeremiah Nanai also joined the program to discuss their incredible seasons and their NRL ambitions.

All that, plus highlights from the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Cup grand finals, will be live on our website from 7pm.

Don't miss a minute of the penultimate episode of the School Footy Show's Season 2020.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

More Stories

Show More
livestreams rugby league school footy show sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER: One Gympie gym wins nailbiting people’s choice race

        Premium Content WINNER: One Gympie gym wins nailbiting people’s choice race

        News “Thankyou very much to our voters, we really do appreciate the support. It’s a real family vibe for us.”

        Gympie’s champion stayer up for Racehorse of the Year

        Premium Content Gympie’s champion stayer up for Racehorse of the Year

        News Melbourne Cup champion Vow And Declare will face a number of the country’s...

        18 traineeships help Gympie jobless

        Premium Content 18 traineeships help Gympie jobless

        News The Gympie tourism icon is playing a key role in the future of 18 local residents...

        VIDEO: Tears of joy as Gympie nurse gets shock proposal

        Premium Content VIDEO: Tears of joy as Gympie nurse gets shock proposal

        News Pretending to be passed out at work for a training exercise ended with a...