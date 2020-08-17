Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

17th Aug 2020 7:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Cowboys star Michael Morgan is a guest on episode 3 of the School Footy Show, our tribute to premier schoolboy rugby league in Queensland.

We've got all the highlights of a thrilling round three of Langer Trophy and Aaron Payne Cup action.

Tune in each Monday from 7pm to catch all the highlights from our experts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes.

Tonight, joining the program is special guest Michael Morgan of the North Queensland Cowboys, talking about what it means to have the player of the year title in the Payne Cup named after him.

Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

And what is Federal Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and QLD Senator Andrew Chisholm doing on The School Footy Show?

Find out in episode 3.

More Stories

editors picks langer cup livestream payne cup school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie gets short end of stick for overloading logs

        Premium Content Truckie gets short end of stick for overloading logs

        Crime A hefty load of logs has left a Sunshine Coast truckie with a hefty fine after he was pulled over on the Bruce Highway.

        Woman safe after Rainbow Beach cliff incident

        Premium Content Woman safe after Rainbow Beach cliff incident

        News Reports of lifeguard helping woman to safety from Carlo Sand Blow cliff

        ‘No one blinked’: Why we must hold the line against gag laws

        Premium Content ‘No one blinked’: Why we must hold the line against gag laws

        Opinion A free press is fundamental to accountability, transparency, and openness. Gympie...

        ‘Anchor tenant’ for Mary Street key to rejuvenation, jobs

        Premium Content ‘Anchor tenant’ for Mary Street key to rejuvenation, jobs

        News Sunshine Coast heavy hitters address Gympie business community, show way to achieve...