School community's hub

Donna Jones | 11th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
FROM THE BEGINNING: Kia Ora State School in July 1921. On the veranda (from left) teacher Miss Johanna Doherty, Jacqualine William, Thelma Borchert, Mary Elliott, Dulcie Hose, Grace Elliott, Grace Damm, Maud Damm and Maisie Hose. On the steps are Stewart Hose, Lloyd Borchert, Andrew Hill, Christian Damm, Walter Neal and Harold Hill.
THE history of Kia Ora State School is closely interwoven with the citizens of Kia Ora who pushed and fought for it to be opened in July 1921.

After all, it was the people of the area who organised the five acres needed for the school. It was Kia Ora families who raised the money and built the school.

All the Education Department of the day did was to provide a teacher and the furniture.

The brothers George and James Elliott, Albert Borchert, Andrew Hill and Robert Macdonald Hose all signed the application for the new state school.

By February 1921, a new 24x12ft building with verandas had been erected to be used as the school house.

On March 3 of that year the department came through with £130 for materials to build a water tank and toilets and by June everything was in place for the teacher, Miss Johanna Doherty to take up residence.

School started on July 18, 1921 with 14 students ranging in ages from five to 13 years old; children of the Elliott brothers, Borchert, Hill and Hose families as well as Neal, Damm, Gillies and Williams.

Sadly, one of the Elliott girls, Mary, died that year in November, aged just five and the Hill boys, Albert and Harold left the school at the end of the first year.

But just three years later, more than 30 students were regularly attending school.

The school had become the heart of the Kia Ora community and in October 1923 a mail receiving office was set up below the school.

By January 8, 1925 plans were passed for a new school building to be built at a cost of £624.

The old school building was sold and the proceeds distributed back to the group who originally paid for it.

It was bought by George and James Elliott who moved it to Tin Can Bay and turned it into a holiday home.

New teacher Dorothy Parnell occupied the new school on June 22, 1926.

During those early days, students did their lessons on chalk boards called slates and the Kia Ora school kids often had swimming lessons in the Tinana Creek.

The section of the creek used for swimming was situated only 200 yards (about 180 metres) from the school and was described as having logs to provide a natural barrier for the younger children from the deeper water.

Another popular lesson with the children was tennis. A nearby tennis court was utilised for this purpose made from crushed anthills that were watered down and rolled with a heavy roller to provide the smooth surface.

In the second half of 1941 former student Olive Elliott returned to Kia Ora, this time as the teacher.

However in June of 1943 she resigned to get married and the school was forced to close for three weeks because of a lack of teacher. There were also reports of epidemics of dengue fever and influenza.

With the closing of Ross Creek Provisional School in 1962 and Goomboorian Provisional School in 1967, student numbers at Kia Ora started to swell.

Where there was originally a single teacher living onsite and teaching the 30 or more students, suddenly there was nearly double that, so a second teacher was enlisted to help.

By 1979 there were 100 students enrolled at Kia Ora and there were seven staff members employed to educate the growing number of students.

Today, there are around 64 students enrolled with 14 of them starting as preps.

Some of the current students are fourth generation Kia Ora residents and next year will bring the enrolment of the great, great grand-daughter of a first day pupil.

It is also only four years until the school will celebrate its centenary and tragically, during the school holiday floods of 2011, many of the school's historical photos and records were lost when the floodwaters rose up and isolated the school and then flooded it before the records could be retrieved.

If you or anyone you know have any original documents, photographs or treasured mementos that could help the organisers with the planning of the centenary booklet, please contact the school.

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

A SWIM TO REMEMBER

On one occasion at the swimming hole in the early 1930s one former student recalled a lunch time when a group of male students shed their clothes enroute to the swimming hole, only to discover, too late, that a group of girls were already on the lower bank, cooling their feet in the water.

The young ladies received somewhat of a shock as several naked boys dove into the water from above them and over their heads and then had to wait for the girls to depart before they could get out of the water again.

Gympie Times

Topics:  g150 gympie 150th celebrations history of schools kia ora

