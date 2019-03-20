Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
News

School 'deeply shocked, saddened' by children's deaths

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Principal of the two children who were killed in a horrific accident on Monday afternoon has broken her silence.

Harrisville State School principal Michelle White said the community is "deeply shocked and saddened".

The two children, Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six, were killed when a car driven by their mother Shalyne Spinks crashed into a tree on Middle Rd at Peak Crossing.

"The Harrisville State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of a student and his younger sister who was a member of the school's playgroup," Ms White said.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Tributes poured in from social media as well:

 

 

 

More Stories

fatal traffic crash harrisville state school peak crossing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for vivacious Tin Can Bay conservationist

    premium_icon Tributes flow for vivacious Tin Can Bay conservationist

    News Maree was enthusiastic, fit and sprightly and always willing to help.

    • 20th Mar 2019 6:35 PM
    Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    premium_icon Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    News Traffic is now cleared.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:03 PM
    Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards

    premium_icon Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards

    News It was the moment she was not expecting.

    DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    premium_icon DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    News 'If it was a false alarm - it would only be a matter of phone calls'