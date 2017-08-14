School built on faith

EARLY DAYS: The Victory College campus when it was known as the Christian Outreach Centre some time during the 1980s or early 1990s.

IT WAS the beginning of the Victory College journey in 1978.

It began with church gatherings at Forester's Hall, Red Hill.

One year later the church purchased the old Gympie Cattle Yards on Old Maryborough Road, a 20- acre property on what was then the outskirts of town.

Soon after, in 1980, work began on what is now Victory Church, which doubled as the first classroom for Gympie Christian Academy.

With just two teachers and two teacher aides they had a total of 36 students.

The classroom was set up each Sunday evening and packed up each Friday afternoon to allow for the Sunday services.

By 1982 the school increased in numbers requiring an administrator and more staff.

Pastors George and Margaret Miller arrived in 1994 and continued the vision of growing the school.

Soon began a refurbishment of existing buildings and with student numbers on the rise, new buildings were added.

Following a change in curriculum in 1995, an additional five acres were purchased and many of the buildings refurbished.

A new science and home economics block was built along with an Early Childhood Centre, a manual arts workshop and an art studio.

The name Victory College was introduced in 1999 along with a change of uniform.

2010 saw the completion of further building development including a new library, an international-size sports stadium and a language centre.

The Victory College library, which was opened in 2010. Contributed

MyKindy at Victory was opened in 2012 offering 24 students a kindergarten education in the year before Prep.

The school logo was also updated to the one in use today and new Secondary College dress uniforms were introduced.

In 2013 the state-of-the- art science labs were opened followed by an equestrian centre in 2015.

Last year work commenced on a hospitality precinct and further Primary College classrooms to make room for the extensive growth the school was experiencing.

From a staff of four all those years ago, Victory College now has a faculty of 90 and a student body of 560, ranging from Kindergarten through to Year 12.

Many of the college's former students are owners, managers or are employed by businesses in the region, and have children of their own attending Victory College.

"What has been achieved in the past 39 years is a tribute to the many people who have sown their lives into Victory College, particularly the commitment of faith men such as Pastors Gary Mohr, Trevor Holmes and Roy Webb,” principal Brett Costin said.

"The same vision, dedication and commitment, combined with our core values, of honour, service and excellence is seeing Victory College continue to grow.”

The Primary College and the Secondary College are now housed separately allowing for growth in their own rights and the schools share the other facilities such as sports stadium, science centre, equestrian arena, hospitality centre, mechanics/engineering shed and library.

"We thank God that a dream was given to faithful people, and has continued to the present day,” Mr Costin said.

LOOKING BACK

Article from The Gympie Times of November 3, 2001

Victory celebrates boost to facilities

GYMPIE'S Victory College owes Vince and Gladys Brennan a cup of coffee.

However, Mr Brennan made it clear yesterday he was not worried about collecting the debt.

He joined a throng of wellwishers for the official opening of new extensions to the school - extensions which might not have occurred if not for the Brennans.

The school, which features a non-denominational Christian approach to education, became officially larger yesterday with the opening of a new Early Childhood Centre and a separate Industrial and Fine Arts Centre.

Principal Neil Beauchamp paid special tribute to St Patrick's College for the co-operation which, prior to completion of the new buildings, had enabled manual arts students from Victory to use St Patrick's facilities for their lessons.

"They only charged us for materials, and of course, their students have been able to undertake agricultural studies at Victory on the same basis,” he said.

He also paid tribute to a small army of volunteers, contractors, students and parents, as well as the vision and inspiration of Pastor Miller, the school's CEO.

Although Mr Miller stressed that "the vision came from God”, he acknowledged the crucial role of the Brennans, who previously owned the land on which the Industrial and Fine Arts Centre has now been built.

"For five years, every time I drove past I would think about what we could do with that land next door,” Mr Miller said.

Mr Brennan said the pastor would regularly ring him up and suggest they meet so he could shout them a coffee.

Mr Brennan said his response became fairly standard:

"George, you want the land, don't you?”

"After a while I realised the only way we were going to get out of this was to sell it to them.

"We never did get the coffee,” he said.