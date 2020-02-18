Scholar and a gentleman, Gympie loses a great doctor

Gympie has lost a much loved doctor following the retirement of Dr Ian Mottarelly

GYMPIE Hospital’s much-loved Senior Medical Officer Dr Ian Mottarelly officially retired last month, after a stellar career in Queensland Health, spanning for more than four decades.

Gympie Hospital Senior Medical Officer, Emergency Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Ian Mottarelly

Dr Mottarelly worked at Gympie Hospital for more than 11 years and was a highly experienced and respected rural generalist in emergency medicine and obstetrics.

WishList - Front - Raoul Slater, Christian Cavaniglia, Dr Ian Mottarelly Genevieve Tremblay, Mary Martin, Barbara Doherty Back - Lisa Rowe, Jan Collins, Richard Ward, Lea Pearson

He was well known for supporting the professional development of colleagues as well as the education and training of junior medical officers.

Gympie Hospital Clinical Director of Medical Services, Dr Frank Le Bacq says the Gympie community has lost a great doctor.

“We were sad to lose Dr Mottarelly when he retired at the end of January. Ian not only had vast clinical experience but also a very solid sense of duty and integrity. He was also very interested in the welfare of our medical interns and their education,” Dr Le Bacq said.

“Ian was a scholar who attended numerous courses to stay up to date with his knowledge and skills and had a real passion for rural health in Queensland.”

“Even as he was retiring, Ian expressed the wish to be able to return to Gympie Hospital at some point in the future as a locum doctor,” Dr Le Bacq said.

Frank Le Bacq: “Ian had a real passion for rural health in Queensland.”

In 2016, Dr Mottarelly was awarded a Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Australia Day Award, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to healthcare in the region.

Dr Mottarelly had worked for Queensland Health since 1978, in both clinical and leadership roles.

His main passions, outside of work are travelling and bushwalking. Staff held a farewell lunch for Dr Mottarelly last month.

We wish Dr Mottarelly all the best in his retirement.

Recruitment is currently underway for another Senior Medical Officer for Gympie Maternity Services.