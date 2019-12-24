Convicted drug importer Schapelle Corby’s acting debut

Schapelle Corby has surprised everyone by showing up in a rap video peppered with jokes about prison, sitting next to a boogie board.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has surprised everyone this Christmas by turning up in a rap video, taking a starring role as a serious therapist to a troubled rapper.

In the clip, rapper James Kisina, who is Corby's half brother, raps about being successful despite having been "behind bars". Corby plays Kisina's discerning and slightly ruffled therapist, and sits in an office with a boogie board resting against the wall.

Corby was caught trying to smuggle cannabis into Indonesia inside a boogie board bag in 2004. She was convicted in 2005, and sentenced to spend 20 years in Kerobokan Prison. She was released in 2014 on parole.

The new music video for Who You Know shows Corby as a therapist, holding a clipboard, as Kisina rhymes about hustling, "home invasions" and "putting food on the street".

"Never glorify my past but it gave me heart. Who you know behind bars made it this far," Kisina raps as Corby rolls her eyes.

As the clip continues, Corby ticks off different disorders listed on a sheet on her clipboard, including "paranoia" and "bipolar", but not "depression".

Later in the clip, Kisina is pictured in a seafood shop, rapping in a prawn costume, as he puts a prawn mask over his head.

At the end of the clip, Kisina bids farewell to Corby, who curtly tells him "James, you did great. So we'll book you in for next Tuesday?"

In the background, a bright blue boogie board can be seen resting against the wall.

Corby released her own music video in January of this year for her song Palm Trees, which she and a friend said they wrote for "a bit of a laugh".

In October, Corby made a number of emotional media appearances, speaking out after her release from prison, saying she hoped to clear her name with the Australian public.

She said promoting her book was about clearing her name and moving away from being seen as "Schapelle Corby the drug trafficker".

"I see it in every headline," she said.

In an interview with Studio 10, Corby wept openly, and said she wasn't sure where the proceeds of her lucrative book deal would go, as proceeds of crime laws prevent convicted criminals from making money from their crimes - including money they make from books.