Jockey Craig Williams rides Schabau to victory in race 2, the 3AW Roy Higgins Quality, during Australian Guineas Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AAP Image/Quentin Lang) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Injury ends Schabau’s Melbourne Cup hopes

by Michael Manley
13th Mar 2019 5:42 PM

Exciting German import Schabau, who has won his three Australian starts impressively has suffered a tendon injury and will miss the 2019 spring.

Schabau had firmed into $26 for the Melbourne Cup after his recent win in the Roy Higgins Quality at Flemington. Trainer Robert Hickmott said it was disappointing to lose the four-year-old to a grade one tendon injury to his off foreleg.

Hickmott said Almandin suffered the same injury in 2015 when he arrived in Australia and he managed to get him back to win the Melbourne Cup when he was at Lloyd Williams.

"I'll give him 10 months off and then bring him back at get him to three-quarter pace work before giving him a break and then getting him back to work in the winter of 2020," he said.

Hickmott said Schabau suffered the injury when he won at Flemington. He said a scan showed heat in the tendon but they waited a week before they rescanned as they hoped he might have knocked the tendon.

Schabau is a northern hemisphere four-year-old who has had only nine starts in his career.

horse racing melbourne cup robert hickmott schabau
