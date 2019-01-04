Sceptics eagerly await Rattler's first profit/loss statement

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT WAS interesting to read Scott Kovacevic's review of Gympie council's best and worst in 2018 (The Gympie Times, Saturday, December 29, 2018).

Between the highs, "On The Peaks" and the lows, "Into The Ditch", the return of the Rattler sat ambivalently and alone under the heading Stuck In The Middle.

Before cataloguing the delays and the budgetary blowouts (to $14 .5 million and finally to $17.5 million) along with the loss of two general managers and various other regrettable features of the revival process, Mr Kovacevic waxed lyrical about the fact that "...the historic train sits close to many of Gympie's hearts".



He also mentioned that the Rattler had brought back the days of gold to the Great Eastern Motor Inn to the tune of "a $325,000 economic injection during the next year".

That surely would make the motel the envy of its counterparts on the Gold Coast glitter strip.

Curiously though, unless I missed it, there has been no bull-rush of other local businesses declaring similar windfalls.

Hopefully, they are just being coy, or are still counting.

The sceptics though will be eagerly awaiting the quarterly, or at least bi-annual profit and loss statements by the council/ Rattler management to see how their collective reluctant but unavoidable investment in the tourism flagship is performing.

Because, as Mr Kovacevic undoubtedly knows, the Rattler also sits close to many of Gympie's hip pockets.

Merv Welch,

The Palms