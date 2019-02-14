Scenes of death and decay rattle Gympie MP at Julia Ck

A supplied image obtained on Monday, February 11, 2019, of trapped and dead livestock caused by flooding west of Julia Creek, North Queensland. More than a year's rain has fallen on large swathes of north and western Queensland.(AAP Image/Supplied by Rae Stretton) NO ARCHIVING

A CLEARLY affected Tony Perrett was at Julia Creek yesterday with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, visiting the flood ravaged area along the Flinders Highway where thousands of cattle have died from drowning or exposure.

Mr Perrett, the Shadow Agriculture Minister, was invited along by Mr Furner on Tuesday to see first hand the devastating extent of cattle deaths in the North Queensland floods.

Speaking from Julia Creek late yesterday Mr Perrett said words could not describe "one of the most gut wrenching, sobering things I have ever seen in my life”.

"It levels you out a bit I will tell you,” he said.

One grazier he spoke to estimated his losses to be in the vicinity of $10 million. Beside the Flinders Highway are hundreds of dead cattle.

With up to 500,000 cattle believed to have been wiped out in the flood, the impact on the national herd will be "significant”, Mr Perrett said.

"These are tough men and women, but there is just this sense of helplessness. And the stench in this 40C heat is just...”