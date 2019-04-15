The scenes GoT fans have been waiting nearly two years for

Jon Snow finally learns his new Queen/lover is his aunt in the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. What will he do with the news? Fans will have to wait until next week to find out.

Jon Snow finally learns his new Queen/lover is his aunt in the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. What will he do with the news? Fans will have to wait until next week to find out. Helen Sloan

THE highly-anticipated season eight premiere of Game of Thrones just wrapped up on Foxtel and the fantasy drama's long-awaited delivered some satisfying moments fans have been waiting nearly two years to see.

From family reunions to a bombshell the entire series has been building up to, there was plenty to take in.

Warning if you haven't seen the first episode of season eight, this story contains spoilers.

Jon Snow's reunion with Bran and Arya Stark

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for. Jon and Arya ❤️#GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/MdB6bjBCI1 — littlewarrior (Hooligan👑) (@DLittleWarrior) April 15, 2019

While Jon Snow reunited with Sansa Stark last year, it has been years since he last saw his younger siblings Bran and Arya.

Upon his arrival into Winterfell he immediately hugs and kisses Bran, who he notes has become a man.

But Bran isn't the boy he remembers. Now as the Three-Eyed Raven, with that distant look in his eyes, Bran tells Jon, Daenerys and Sansa there's no time to waste with pleasantries as he knows the Night King has a dragon and his army is marching south.

Jon's reunion with Arya is a lot warmer. After watching him arrive with Daenerys and her armies, Arya waits for a quiet moment to sneak up on him and notes he "used to be taller".

"How'd you sneak up on me?" he asks.

"How'd you survive a knife through the heart?" she replies.

They compare swords and she reminds him of his loyalty to House Stark.

Me witnessing the great reunion of Jon and Aria after seven seasons of torture #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/Qu6mffdt4c — Noor,,,for yoonie (@naiaoxe) April 14, 2019

Arya also crosses paths with her old travelling companions Gendry and The Hound.

Theon and Yara Greyjoy's reunion

After discovering his courage and setting off in search of his sister at the end of season seven, Theon Greyjoy appears to have reclaimed his manhood.

He looks strong and confident as he and a small band of men board one of Euron Greyjoy's new boats, courtesy of the Gold Company, and rescues his sister Yara.

Their reunion is brief. She headbutts him for abandoning her in the first place, and then thanks him for coming to her rescue.

As they sail away she reveals she wants to retake the Iron Islands, their home, while he wants to return to Winterfell to help fight the Night King.

She gives him permission to go with the parting words: "What is dead can never die, but kill the bastards anyway".

Me when Theon busted through the door to save Yara#Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/voboXDJDJm — #ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) April 15, 2019

Euron Greyjoy returns to King's Landing

The scheming and murderous Euron Greyjoy returns to King's Landing with the army and fleet he promised Queen Cersei.

He and the Golden Company's Captain Strickland report they have crossed the sea with 20,000 men and 2,000 horses, but no elephants, which disappoints Cersei.

Despite her clear dislike for him, Euron has delivered and Cersei allows him into her bed - perhaps so she can claim he is the parent of her unborn child rather than her brother Jamie.

He promises to put a prince in her belly, so he may just be arrogant enough to believe the child is his.

Euron Greyjoy literally makes my flesh crawl. Even Cersei Lannister deserves better than that Walmart Jack Sparrow. #GameofThrones — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow rides a dragon

With Jon and Daenerys giving in to their feelings for each other at the end of last season, they further cement their bond by riding her two remaining dragons together.

It's yet another sign that Jon is not a bastard, but he and Daenerys don't seem too concerned about why he is able to ride the fire-breathing beast.

Tyrion, Varys and Ser Davos all observe Jon on the dragon, shortly after talking about what a handsome couple he and Daenerys would make.

This is all I could think about during the dragon flying scene. Sound on #GameOfThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/YgrYBODHG6 — LukeCageJr (@beManno) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow learns his true parentage

This is the moment fans have been waiting to see, with the entire GoT saga building to the big reveal that Jon Snow is not a bastard but the true heir to the Iron Throne - Aegon Targaryen.

While viewers discovered this long-held theory to be true last season, Samwell Tarly and Bran finally put all the pieces together.

Bran tells Samwell he must be the one to tell Jon, which he does in the crypt of Winterfell.

Jon is floored by the news but the episode does not show him confronting Daenerys, his aunt, with the news.

As Samwell points out, will she accept his claim to the throne?

What's coming next week

Next week will feature at least two more reunions based on preview footage which aired directly after today's episode.

Jamie Lannister will face up to some of his past crimes, from killing Daenerys's father to pushing Bran out of a window paralysing him. Today's episode ended with him locking eyes with Bran for the first time since the first season

Wildling leader Tormund also appears to make it back to Winterfell, after surviving the breach of the wall, to warn Jon of the Night King's imminent arrival.

Various parties are seen making preparations for battle, so there's likely to be more action in episode two. It seems a bit early, though, to show the big final battle when there are six episodes in the final season.

Game of Thrones airs Mondays at 11am and 8.30pm AEST on Foxtel.