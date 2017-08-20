Brown working his way back from bad break

By PAUL MUNNINGS RICHMOND star Nathan Brown says he felt like an 86-year-old man when he ran his first steps this month following his horrific broken leg in May.

But now Brown is feeling more like his old self and the oval at the Sunshine Beach State School is playing a large part in his road back to full fitness.

Sidelined for the rest of the AFL season when his leg was shattered against Melbourne in round 10, Brown expects to be fit for the Tigers first match of the 2006 season.

He has been based at Noosa for the past fortnight and has found a handy training partner in former Western Bulldogs team-mate Scott West, who also has family ties on the northern end of the Coast.

They have been early morning regulars on the school oval, pounding out 100m and 200m sprints before the first pupils have arrived.

Ive only been back running for three weeks and session by session its getting easier, Brown said yesterday.

Id been able to do pool and bike sessions but theres no replacement for running.

I realise I need to do a fair bit of it.

Running is what football is all about.

Its been a different experience teaching yourself how to walk and run again.

The first time I ran I felt like an 86-year-old man going up the field. I still cant twist or turn 100% but Im making progress.

Brown said he could not have a better training partner than West, who is coming off yet another best and fairest year with the Bulldogs.

Westy sets the bar on what you need to do to be an AFL footballer, he said.

No-one is better prepared.

While the duo have frequented the oval and pool at Sunshine Beach, they have been less keen about heading out into the ocean.

Were a bit wary of the sharks. Were not overly keen into running into one of them out there, Brown said.

The Tigers start pre-season training with a run around the Botanical Gardens in Melbourne on November 7.

Thats unfortunate timing for Brown, who will have left Noosa when some of his AFL rivals hit town for the Aussie Football Legends Triathlon, as part of the Noosa Multi-Sport Festival, two days earlier.

St Kilda has entered two three-man teams, while premiers Sydney, Brisbane, Geelong, Port Adelaide, Adelaide and the Kangaroos will also take part.

A lot of the guys love coming to Noosa. Im sure theyll enjoy coming up here, seeing the sun, and strutting around with their shirts off, Brown said.

I dont think I could do a triathlon and then back up two days later for a fitness test.

Ill leave that to the other guys.