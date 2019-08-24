Menu
The bare buttocks of a 25-year-old man will remain engrained in the memories of Queensland Police.
News

Scandalous naked man leads police on a three-hour chase

James Liveris
by
24th Aug 2019 2:41 PM

THE bare buttocks of a 25-year-old man will remain engrained in the memories of Roma police officers after he went on a naked jaunt through the town.

The three-hour pursuit began at 1am on Friday, August 9, when Roma police received a call from the public that a man was damaging pot plants at McDonald's on Bowen St.

The witness identified the suspect to officers when they reviewed the CCTV footage with patrols launched to locate the culprit.

The alleged offender was spotted at BP Kookas stripping naked and exposing his genitals.

He then picked up a windscreen wiper and smashed it on a petrol bowser before whipping himself with it.

The offender then picked up a wheelie bin and launched it into the windows of the shop and fled the scene.

Police continued their search as they continued to receive multiple calls concerning a naked man running through the streets of Roma.

The man was located on Beitz St, where officers attempted to intercept him, but with not much to grab onto he slipped away into the night, with only the light of the full moon to guide the police.

At 4am, police received a call from a resident that there was a naked man in their front yard on Currey St.

Officers soon arrived and arrested the man, who was taken to Roma watchhouse.

He was charged with two counts of wilful damage, public nuisance, wilful exposure, obstruction of police and further charges pending based on information forthcoming.

Released on bail, the man is set to appear before Roma Magistrates Court on September 3.

