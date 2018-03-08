Scandal and growth as the region diversified

IN GYMPIE, as in a fairy tale, the streets are almost literally paved with gold.

Surface Hill is reputed to have earned its name from the fact that miners did not even have to dig.

The gold was on the surface. People just had to pick it up.

Former Gympie region engineer Bob Fredman, back when he was that role, remarked on the city's good fortune in having some of the hardest basalt road metal available almost anywhere, all of it dug up by miners eager to get at the gold it concealed.

That mullock, heaped up as waste for many years, has paved the city and made it possible to build roads so durable, even a small council could build sealed transport links that would last and, importantly, not cost much to build or maintain.

If not gold, the streets of Gympie are certainly paved with its by-product.

Gold created a market, for timber, beef and dairy products.

Those agricultural harvests were available in such generous quantities that Gympie became a world leader in timber and forestry research.

Up on Tozer St, the cream factory was the largest in the Southern Hemisphere and was responsible for the butter on plates over a huge area of the settled Pacific region.

This new agricultural emphasis, along with the region's universally dangerous tendency to flood, introduced Gympie people to one of our most enduring hobbies - talking about the weather.

The Gympie Times provided a willing venue for the discussion, especially when dry weather in 1880 became seriously dry.

Combined with hard frosts that killed surviving crops and pasture, it came to be "the most severe weather experienced for many years.”

By 1887, we were complaining about the wet, as roads became impassable.

For the most part, the very formal language style of the time made for some almost incomprehensible discussion on political matters.

For example: "The news that our member had voted against his own motion for a railway survey from Gympie to Brisbane, and had actually made his vote the means of defeating the motion, occasioned a deal of surprise yesterday and subjected him to unfavourable criticism, as well it might do, for such an extraordinary course of action was probably never taken by a member of parliament.”

Even the scathing language of media organisations abusing and accusing each other seemed polite, as in The Gympie Times' editorial on the subject of its always unnamed "contemporary.”

"Our local contemporary has two favourite modes of temporarily lifting himself from the obscurity in which he seems destined to dwell...

"The one is by making a scurrilous attack upon the editor or upon a townsman who has in some way crossed his path, the other is by following our lead on any public question.”