Scam pretending to be NBN targets Gympie

FRUSTRATED AND ANGRY: Gympie Brakes and Mechanical's Mario Patane is angry with the NBN and has also been targeted by a scam, who pretended to help him.

A SCAM operating off the back of the NBN is reportedly targeting Gympie, requesting access to computers to gain access to personal information and to solicit payment.

Gympie Brakes and Mechanical's Kaye Patane, who has reported significant NBN problems, encountered a call centre scam masquerading as the NBN Co.

"My husband, Mario, received a phone call from a call centre, they knew all about how we were having problems with the phone and internet,” she said.

"The Telstra NBN tech team, they kept saying.

"He (Mario) could hear the phones in the background and the call centre chatter.”

The call operator requested access to the computer so they could fix the problems, which her husband allowed.

Ms Patane said her husband was convinced by the call operator's knowledge of their problems with Telstra and the NBN.

"Mario followed their prompts and they shadowed our computer. When my husband should have twigged, they asked for a $5 fee. My son Michael came in at the right time and warned it was a scam.

"My husband didn't believe him but he (Michael) managed to convince him to call a Telstra store.

"Mario ended up saying "Hey mate, before we do anything, we want to call the Telstra shop to make sure this isn't a scam.”

"When he (the call operator) heard we had got through to Telstra the guy on the end hung up.”

"I was angry he fell for it but he said you have no idea how professional they sound,” she said.

CUT OFF: Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a terrible experience with the NBN and has also been targeted by a scam pretending to be part of the NBN Co. Rowan Schindler

Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin said her organisation was also a target for the scam.

Ms Makin said her worker questioned the caller, who also pretended to be from the NBN, which resulted in the caller hanging up.

Scamwatch, part of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has recorded almost 4000 scams this year that specifically ask for remote access to computers via telephone.

These scams have generally pretended to be from well known organisations such as Microsoft, NBN, or Telstra.

If you doubt you have received a legitimate phone call, simply hang up and contact the organisation through official contact details.

For more information, go to www.scamwatch.gov.au.