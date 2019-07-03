Menu
Gympie businesses are being targeted by a scam email from a fake council address.
Scam 'council' email targets Gympie businesses

scott kovacevic
by
3rd Jul 2019 1:02 PM
GYMPIE businesses are being targeted by a hoax email from a false council email address aimed at getting their confidential information.

The emails claim the target as an overdue account, a council spokeswoman said, and are coming from what appears to be a legitimate council address.

She said these emails have not been sent from within any area of the council.

Director of Corporate and Community Services, Pauline Gordon, said unlike most scams money is not the target.

"The scammers seem to be trying to gather information about the businesses and their financial matters, rather than simply requesting money be paid,” said Ms Gordon said.

"It's concerning and we want to make sure that all businesses in the region are aware of this matter and do not respond or take any further action.”

If any businesses or locals are unsure about any correspondence they receive from Council, to please call 1300 307 800 to confirm.

