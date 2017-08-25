Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

Photos View Photo Gallery

WELL, the 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

Near-perfect Queensland winter weather, great venues, awesome Aussie artists and that special, larrikin, party atmosphere that brings the fans, the campers and families back year after year.

Gympie Muster always impresses: The Gympie Muster always leaves a positive impression on people, especially to those who haven't been before.

From that fateful return coach trip from the Tamworth Country Music Festival back in the early 1980s when Widgee's Webb brothers came up with the idea for a music festival on their home property of Thornside, what an incredible event the Muster has evolved into.

The Webb Brothers will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of country music fans, and of everybody who lives in this beautiful region, as the talented visionaries who started the famous Gympie Music Muster.

Congratulations to the organisers and the hundreds of local volunteers who, every year, bring together this fabulous weekend in the bush that is always a rollicking good time, and which showcases our best emerging and national talent.

From its 4000-strong crowd back in 1982, to its move to the Amamoor Creek State Forest in 1986, and raising well over $15 million for many different charities, it's not only an iconic experience, it's an important fund raiser for those in our community who need it most.

There are no strangers at the Muster - only friends you haven't met. They come from all walks of life, are of all ages and persuasions, and from all over Australia and even the world. But they have one thing in common: they reckon the Muster is unmissable. And so it is.

It's as quintessentially diverse, "ocker" and laid back as our great nation. It should be on everybody's bucket list.

So say g'day and make some new friends. Soak up the Queensland sunshine and have an experience you will not find anywhere else in the world.

Enjoy this year's The Gympie Times Muster Souvenir Edition and, just maybe, you and your friends or family are somewhere in amongst the hundreds of photos in these pages. What a great keepsake.

The souvenir is FREE this year and will be able to pick one up from the General Store and other venues on-site from early tomorrow (Sunday) morning.