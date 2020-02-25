Savvy Valley business duo expands into Gympie

MARY Valley residents Natalie and Peter Dobe have recently expanded their Buderim based accountancy business into Gympie.

The Dobes bought Jem Accountancy in 2006, recently opening an office at the corner of Alfred and Duke Sts. Their support team includes two other accountants, Lynda Sandford and Terri Peek, and office manager Emma Graham.

Peter and Natalie studied at the University of the Sunshine Coast and graduated with a Bachelor of Business in Accounting.

Their motivation to become accountants was brought on by the lack of communication they received from accountants as business owners, they said/

They said they were determined to become accountants who would talk with clients in a way they would understand and appreciate.

Terri Peek, Emma Graham, and Natalie and Peter Dobe at Jem Accountancy

Both worked for large accounting firms before owning Jem Accountancy, and the biggest client complaint was that they never got to see the same accountant twice.

They pride themselves on providing a personalised service to their clients which has seen them retain many of their original clients since 2006.

Peter and Natalie moved to Imbil in 2013 from the Sunshine Coast, seeking a country lifestyle.

Lynda Sandford, Terri Peek and Emma Graham at Jem Accountancy

For years before that they had spent most weekends camping on a friend’s property at Kandanga. They both love the country and love living on their farm at Imbil.

Their goal is to provide an accounting service to the Gympie, Mary Valley and Sunshine Coast regions that connects with clients by providing a more personalised service by supporting the community and local businesses.

They enjoy being involved in local community groups - Peter has been treasurer of the Sunshine Coast Motorcycle Club at Conondale for the past eight years.