Cody Walker (centre) of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with teammates during the Round 5 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Picture: Darren England
Rugby League

Save the dates: Coast bags NRL games for 2021

Matty Holdsworth
26th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Sunshine Coast Stadium will host at least two blockbuster NRL fixtures in 2021 which were confirmed in Thursday's draw announcement.

The Bokarina venue's first game will be on Saturday, April 3 when the Cronulla Sharks take on the North Queensland Cowboys.

Then the action will be back with the South Sydney Rabbitohs up against the New Zealand Warriors for Round 19 on Saturday, July 24.

It means the ground will be graced with the likes of Shaun Johnson, Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The last time the Rabbitohs played in front of a packed house a record crowd watched Cody Walker score a breathtaking four tries.

The announcement came after the stadium was used by the Melbourne Storm in 2020 during the club's COVID-19 impacted season and hosted the Women's State of Origin.

