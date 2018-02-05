Olympic champ’s brush with death

THIS is the swim safety plea that Brooke Hanson almost never got to make.

Before she swam for Australia, before she won Olympic gold, Hanson was a toddler lying motionless on the bottom of a pool.

Her family was visiting friends in Brisbane when young Brooke's parents ­realised they couldn't find her. She had fallen into the pool and sunk to the bottom. Her frantic parents dived in and saved her.

Amazingly, the youngster, still not two years old, nearly drowned again soon after at a hotel pool.

Brooke Hanson and her two-year-old daughter Matilda. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The Hansons, a proud surf lifesaving family, signed her up for swimming lessons.

She won her first competitive race at age five and didn't look back.

Now retired from swimming and raising a family on the Gold Coast, Hanson said learning to swim was an essential life skill.





She said she was right behind The Courier-Mail's campaign in calling for changes on swim safety.

"Getting into swimming, it was never about becoming an Olympic champion, it was to make me safe around water," she said.

She can't understand why Queensland isn't a national leader in swim safety.

"Getting kids in to swimming could save a life."

Olympic swimmer Brooke Hanson almost drowned as a toddler. Picture: Nigel Hallett