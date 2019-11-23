SAVAGE: Gympie boxers put on a show in Brisbane beatdown

Savage Boxing – (back, from left) Tom Daunt, Paul Davison, Koby Jenkins, Will Kipping and Will Lloyd. (front) Rani Cross, Brodi Adams and Braythe Wagenknecht.

BOXING: Gympie’s Savage Boxing and Fitness Centre made significant progress with a dominant showing in a Brisbane ‘Club vs Club challenge’ last weekend.

Eight Savage fighters and their coaches journeyed to Brendale, laced up their gloves and went toe-to-toe with opponents from the Rezilience Martial Arts Centre on Saturday, after a gruelling five-week training camp led by head coach Danny Hawkins.

Tom Daunt, Paul Davison, Koby Jenkins, Will Kipping, Will Lloyd, Rani Cross, Brodi Adams and Braythe Wagenknecht each took their turn in the squared circle, scoring five wins, two draws and one loss between them.

All fighters earned plaudits from Hawkins for their performances under pressure.

“It was very successful. It was good to see how we competed against another gym. It was everyone’s first fight,” Hawkins said.

“I was happy to see how everyone dug deep over those five weeks and really gave me 110 per cent training.

“The young boys did really well, Braythe and Brodi have really been putting in the hard work and pushing each other every night.

“Little Rani faced her fear, they all faced their fears, and I respect that.

“Tommy has a fight coming up in December, the same night as me, and he finished his opponent in the second round.

“That was good for his confidence.

“He’s been doing it tough.

“He’s been sparring with us bigger fellas and we haven’t held anything back on him.

“We’ve been busting him up a bit, so it helped him out a bit, I think.”

Hawkins made a point of thanking fellow coaches Mark Hanson, Michael “Tiny” Ditton, Keith Stubbings, Tony Tseng and his wife Alicia.

He said the new experience was a giant leap for the gym.

“It’s got everyone in the gym interested, and it’s given them all something to look forward to,” he said.

“We had everything – proper referees, proper judging – basically everything in a tournament.

“It’s a stepping stone before you go to those tournaments.”

Hawkins said Savage was in talks to hold another Gym vs Gym challenge early in the new year.