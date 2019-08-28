Savage Glenwood dog attack puts elderly man in hospital
AN ELDERLY man had to be taken to Gympie Hospital overnight after he was attacked by a dog at a Glenwood address.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene, a private address, just after 9pm.
The man reportedly aged in his 70s, suffered a leg laceration from the attack and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
- New life, new era for one of Gympie CBD's oldest buildings
- Gympie business needs to replace land taken for Bypass