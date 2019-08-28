Menu
A man had to be taken to Gympie Hospital overnight after he was attacked by a dog in Glenwood.
Savage Glenwood dog attack puts elderly man in hospital

JOSH PRESTON
28th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
AN ELDERLY man had to be taken to Gympie Hospital overnight after he was attacked by a dog at a Glenwood address.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene, a private address, just after 9pm.

The man reportedly aged in his 70s, suffered a leg laceration from the attack and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

