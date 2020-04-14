‘SAVAGE’: Dad stabs, kills family dog in horrific attack

Vincent man Damian James Ryan was sentenced to 12 months jail for animal cruelty. He’s pictured outside Townsville District Court yesterday.

A Townsville father of two savagely stabbed his family dog with a hunting knife and tied cable ties around its neck while on an alcohol-fuelled rampage.

Damian James Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after a drinking session with his neighbours resulted in the fatal wounding of seven-year-old German shepherd Sacha.

The Townsville District Court heard 42-year-old Ryan had consumed "half a carton" when he commented that the german shepherd was a "dumb dog" on the evening of November 24, 2018.

The dog had been suffering ill health when Ryan's wife suggested it should be taken to the vet to be possibly put down.

Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees told the court after his wife went upstairs to shower, Ryan tied several cable ties tightly around the dog's neck to suffocate the animal.

"He was determined in his endeavour; the cable ties were so tight that (police) officers had trouble releasing the pressure," he said.

Ryan also stabbed the dog in its left shoulder and slashed its throat with two 30cm hunting knives telling his wife, "I killed her, I stabbed her".

The court heard police were called to the Vincent home by Ryan's wife where he was arrested, telling police he believed he was acting in an appropriate manner.

Defence barrister Claire Grant said Ryan suffered from depression and struggled with an alcohol problem and had little recollection of the incident.

The dog was taken to James Cook University vet were it was given emergency first aid but was later euthanised due to the extent of her injuries.

A post-mortem revealed the dog had a 4cm long incision wound in the left shoulder that extended 7cm and a 20cm incision wound running horizontal across its throat.

Judge John Coker called his actions "savage, dreadful and abhorrent".

"You harmed this animal terribly and I accept and adopt the words of the prosecutor when he referred to the behaviour as a callous disregard for the animal," he said.

"It was a real concern that the animal suffered as it did as a result of your actions."

Judge Coker took into account the early plea of guilty, lack of criminal history and solid employment history.

Ryan wiped away tears in the dock as Judge Coker sentenced him to 12 months jail, wholly suspended with an operational period of two years.

Judge Coker ordered Ryan was permanently prohibited from acquiring or possessing an animal.

Originally published as 'SAVAGE': Dad stabs, kills family dog in horrific attack