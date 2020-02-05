Menu
Nothing can prepare you for the absolutely ridiculous way this person tried to eat a sausage roll.
Offbeat

Sausage roll ’crime’ traumatises internet

by Hannah Paine
5th Feb 2020 2:36 PM

There are certain things that should be considered sacred and eating a pie or sausage roll the right way has got to be one of them.

But while it might be assumed common knowledge that a sausage roll can only be eaten end first, an absolute travesty has occurred in the UK.

In response to a tweet asking for examples of something that "feels illegal, but isn't" pie and sausage roll chain Gregg's tweeted this photo (and fair warning, it's pretty traumatising):

What. Is. This? Picture: Twitter.
Gregg's did not provide any information about the image's origins - I'm assuming out of fears for the safety of the person who took that outrageous bite.

But it didn't stop people from (rightly so) going to absolute town on the scandal:

 

 

 

 

It's not the first time a sausage has unwittingly found itself at the centre of a media storm.

Back in 2016, photos of Labor leader Bill Shorten's sausage-sizzle eating skills horrified onlookers at a voting station during the election.

Mr Shorten hit a snag when he decided to bite into the middle of the sausage and bread roll rather than the end.

The MP was forced to turn away from the cameras - who had gleefully captured his sausage faux pas - to finish the sandwich, but not before the images were shared online where they have forever gathered infamy.

There are no words, really. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Similarly, then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron nearly caused a political incident during the 2015 British election campaign over the unusual way he ate a sausage sandwich.

Instead of biting from the middle, Mr Cameron was accused of being too posh after using a knife and fork to eat his snag.

Which is worse? Let us know in the comments below.

