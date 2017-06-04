Sauers: A Gympie legacy

LEGACY: The current Sauers owner and manager, David Lade, in front of the reinvigorated Sauers building.

THERE are certain names in Gympie that, when mentioned, bring to mind the businesses which have flourished long enough to be considered institutions.

When anyone mentions the name Sauer, one instantly thinks farm produce and garden supplies because of Frank Sauer, who in 1932 founded Sauers Produce in its current location.

Most of the buildings along Tozer Street are owned by the Sauer family and their descendants and have been since the early 1950s.

Originally, there were three businesses operating out of the old building; one in each of the three roller-doored sections, including a petrol bowser out front.

During the Second World War, a baker, Keith Gribben had a pie shop in the front of the central section. Mr Gribben's baked on premises in an oven in the basement, providing pies to soldiers passing through via the thriving Gympie Railway Station.

Underneath, John Brown did car gas conversions during the fuel rationing, and Hec McKenzie was a furniture builder.

After the war, Frank decided to expand into the old pie shop. The business grew but Frank found he had nowhere expand as the real estate agent in the right hand section of the building was reluctant to move. The entire building eventually came up for sale and Frank pounced.

Business boomed during the mid-50s and a brick extension was added to the main building by the same bricklayers who worked on the Nestle Factory in Pine St.

During the next couple of decades, Frank passed the business on to his two sons, Ben and Kon, and it continued to thrive and grow.

After the Gympie Railway Station closed, the business was bought by a larger company but in 1997 David and Annette (Frank's granddaughter) Lade relaunched Sauers Produce and Garden Centre in the original building to return the business to its roots as a family owned and run agricultural, gardening and rural supplies store.

Now under the ownership of David Lade, the Sauers building still resembles the early photos despite a recent facelift, which reinvigorated it for modern times.