Saturn worthy winners

WINNERS: Saturn Antenna won the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award. Representing Saturn Antennas were Peter and Margaret Grant. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

ALTHOUGH having been in business for nearly 20 years, Saturn Antennas are quiet achievers, and winners of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award last weekend.

Margaret Grant is the spokeswoman for the business which specialises in manufacturing travel antennas, and products that are retailed across Australia.

"We have a long track record of trading with many businesses in the Gympie region. We believe our nomination has come from our continual commitment to manufacturing an Australian-made product despite the huge pressures to manufacture overseas, Ms Grant said.

"We believe that it is our commitment to customer service that sets us apart from our competitors,” she said.

The judges were impressed with the fact that even though the business had been established for many years, management and staff were very motivated and innovative - particularly in relation to new technologies for the use of their products. The judges said they were quiet achievers but were a valuable part of the fabric of the regional business network, and the commitment to maintaining to manfacture locally made the recognition very well deserved.

FINALISTS FOR SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

  • Cooloola Eco Tours
  • House of Artisan
  • Productivity
  • Saturn Antennas

Read more about Chamber of Commerce award winners HERE.

Gympie Times
