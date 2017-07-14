SATURDAY: Where you can get cheap pizzas in Gympie

Brad McCartin, Rob Elsley, Nick Snow, Jake Hulskamp and Jess Shayler are prepared for the second game of State of Origin on Wednesday night.

HOW do $3.95 take away pizzas sound? Yeah the team at Gympie Dominos think they sound alright too and that's why they're putting them on Saturday to say thank you to all of their customers.

Running from 11am until midnight, the Dominos Customer Appreciation Day will be running for the first time in seven years, store manager Brad McCartin said.

"We're doing the best prices that we possible can for customers,” he said ahead of predicted record sales of 1800 pizzas on the day.

He said the usual line up of pizzas in the $5 Everyday range will be $3.95 each along with an added menu of sides at the same price.

The sides include cheese chips gravy, bolognese baguette, cheese herb and garlic baguette and spicy chicken kicker bites, he said.