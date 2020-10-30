Saturday shaping up for explosive weather in Gympie region

The BoM is warning that the Gympie region is "highly likely" to be in for some serious and possibly severe storm activity on Saturday.

The BoM is warning that the Gympie region is "highly likely" to be in for some serious and possibly severe storm activity on Saturday.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a hot day and likely storms for the Gympie region on Saturday, possibly severe storms.

135mm: When the rain will lash Gympie region again

Some weather watchers are predicting tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) storm activity to be wilder than Tuesday and Wednesday, though most of the Gympie region was fortunate to receive solid rain out of those 48 hours and little destructive wind and hail.

CLICK HERE: Hampton Homes building licence reinstated

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, with falls of up to 20mm and a temperature high of 32C. The storms are likely to hit from late morning and to be “possibly severe”.

If you’re heading out to vote, it could definitely pay to do it early – polls open at 8am – and grab a snag sanga for brekky rather than lunch, before the weather turns ugly.

A trough will cross southeast Queensland on Saturday.

One of the tools meteorologists use to determine storm potential is the Liften Index (LI). In simple terms, this is a measure of atmospheric instability.

Storms become more likely when the LI is below zero, and they become a strong chance below -2. This weekend, the LI is forecast to be -8 in parts of southeast Queensland. This means the atmosphere will be very unstable, which will cause explosive thunderstorm development.

In such a volatile environment, severe storms in many areas are virtually guaranteed. These storms should develop over inland areas of southeast Queensland from Saturday morning and become more intense and widespread during the afternoon.

In Brisbane, storms are possible from late morning, but are more likely in the afternoon and early evening. If only the election result could be predicted with such confidence!

(For the record, most opinion polls still have Queensland on a knife-edge with the Palaszczuk Labor government marginally favoured to cling to power.)

Meanwhile further south, rain and storms are likely across large parts of NSW and the ACT on Saturday, with both Canberra and Sydney in line for a soaking.

The National Capital could receive up to 60mm – in a month where it has already recorded more than triple its long-term monthly average of 62mm, with just over 130mm in the gauge so far.

Sunday has a reduced chance of showers and will be mostly sunny and with a maximum of 33C.