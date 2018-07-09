Menu
Gympie residents sweated through the hottest July night in 20 years this weekend.
Gympie residents sweated through the hottest July night in 20 years this weekend.
Weather

Saturday morning's temp was triple the monthly average

scott kovacevic
by
9th Jul 2018 10:42 AM

WINTER might be half over but Gympie residents could be forgiven for thinking it was still summer on the weekend with the region sweating through the warmest July night in 20 years.

Saturday morning's minimum temperature bottomed out at a balmy 18.9C, triple the monthly average and ending a three day stretch in which the average was 15.6C.

While it was warm enough for people to take note, weather experts disagree on the what record it actually cracked.

Higgins Storm Chasing has claimed it was the warmest Gympie night in 51 years, but according to a Bureau of Meteorology's data a minimum of 19C was reached on July 29, 1998.

Saturday morning's minimum temperature was triple Gympie's July average.
Saturday morning's minimum temperature was triple Gympie's July average.

Their data shows Saturday was only the third time July's night temperatures have breached 18C since 1965, with the hottest falling on July 24, 1967.

BOM forecaster Adam Blazak said the warm streak was caused by a flow which "dragged the more humid air from the northwest of the state”.

However, now that the weather had changed Mr Blazak said residents can expect more traditional winter nights in the region - like yesterday morning's 2.2C minimum which brought frost.

Some rain could fall on the region this week.
Some rain could fall on the region this week.

While 6C was predicted tomorrow he said he "wouldn't be surprised to see a bit of frost around” again.

For those hoping for drop of rain or two this week, while some was possible on Wednesday and Thursday Mr Blazak said it might ultimately prove a disappointment.

"If you're lucky you might pick up a handful of rain, but I expect people will be looking at it of in the distance,” Mr Blazak said.

Gympie Times

