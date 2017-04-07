Saturday events around the Gympie region

GUNDIAH DINNER DANCE

GUNDIAH Memorial Hall's Annual Diggers' Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday 8 April, from 6pm til late at Gundiah Memorial Hall, 8 Main St, Gundiah (near Tiaro). Enjoy a two-course dinner with supper and a live music for $20/head. Step back in time and remember our local diggers. Bring your friends and enjoy our great-value country hospitality with old-time dance music by LexK and friends. Reserve your table - Lynda 4129 3198 or gundiahhall@gmail.com.

LONG FLAT DANCE

OLD time/new vogue, 7.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Great dance music by the popular band Casacade. Adults $12, high school students $6. Lucky door tickets, novelty dances and delicious supper. All welcome to come along and have an enjoyable evening of dancing with the Learner Dance Group. Inquiries Lyn 5482 4934, Judy 5482 2572.

GOOMBOORIAN MARKETS

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Market run the second and fourth Saturdays of each month next market 8am to 12noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, enjoy Goomboorian hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your preloved treasures and have a $5 stall, inside or outside? Inquiries Jan 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588 or email goomboorian hall@yahoo.com.au

DAGUN GROWERS MARKET

DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked fruit and vegetables and wine and cheese tasting. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

POMONA MARKETS

POMONA Country Markets are held every second and fourth Saturday morning of the month. Come along and purchase fresh fruit and vegies directly from the farmers or treat yourself with some freshly baked cakes, preserves or jams. Activities for the kids as well as other entertainers. There is old farm junk for sale, or cosmetics, or Noosa clothing for kids and adults. Looking forward to seeing you there. Inquiries pomonamarketsqld@gmail.com