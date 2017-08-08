23°
Saturday at Albert Park had it all

Shelley Strachan | 8th Aug 2017 12:09 PM
The Gympie Wanderers and Brothers teams after their heritage game at Albert Park on Saturday, August 5, 2017.
The Gympie Wanderers and Brothers teams after their heritage game at Albert Park on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Opinion piece by the Editor

COMMUNITY spirit, friends, family, the burning sun, the smell of beer, rum and sweat - and maybe a little bit of fear.

The organisers would have to be very happy with the outcome and the huge show of support.

The weather gods smiled down, people turned out in their hundreds, the old grandstand was full to overflowing, the Devils had a win and everyone can't stop talking about what a great day it was.

Brothers won the game against Wanderers, but really, there were no losers when those "old boys” pulled on their boots for the first time in who knows how long, and took to that field in the blistering midday heat.

Unlike the old days, however, they (wisely) took it a bit easier on each other so while there was no doubt quite a bit of stiffness on Sunday morning, there were no major injuries to overcome.

Bravo and congratulations to everyone involved.

Rumour has it there is talk of holding something similar next year, but with the other two old Gympie clubs, Suburbs and Rainbows, and after the huge success of Saturday, there is good reason to feel confident that will happen.

Topics:  albert park devils editorial comment rugby league

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community