Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Satellite station gets multi-million dollar upgrade

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
13th Jan 2021 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE'S Global Navigation Satellite System station will undergo upgrades as part of a $64m revamp of the national network.

The federal government is funding the upgrade of 30 GNNS stations, or global positioning systems, and will build four new stations in Queensland.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the station at the Australian Institute of Marine Science would be one of the first cabs off the rank.

"The work our government is funding will improve positioning accuracy in Australia from around 5-10 metres to just 3-5 centimetres in areas with mobile phone coverage and … bring benefits to all Australians," he said. "These benefits include industries in regional areas like agriculture, resources and construction, which are increasingly using the technology as part of their operations."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Northern Australia Minister Keith Pitt said the work was part of a $225m investment to establish world-class satellite positioning capability in Australia.

Mr Pitt said the federal government would partner with state governments and private providers to expand the network and fill gaps in coverage, improving performance and accessibility. "These existing and proposed stations are spaced evenly throughout the state and add another piece to the puzzle to improve precise positioning infrastructure into the future," he said.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said upgrades would help businesses thrive in the region.

The state's sites are managed jointly by Geoscience Australia and the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

Originally published as Satellite station gets multi-million dollar upgrade

More Stories

michael mccormack satelite technology

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $65k ’love scam’ lands truckie with jail sentence

        Premium Content $65k ’love scam’ lands truckie with jail sentence

        Crime A man who swindled $65,000 from a stranger’s financial planner says he was being duped by a dating site scam.

        FULL LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants

        Premium Content Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants

        News Police searched the 24-year-old man’s home twice in one week, finding his large...

        SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Business The Sunshine Coast’s first legal brothel has reopened.