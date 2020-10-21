Menu
SAS star hits out at ‘villain’ portrayal

by Andrew Bucklow
21st Oct 2020 7:39 AM

 

Firass Dirani has spoken out about his portrayal on Channel 7's new show, SAS Australia.

After last night's second episode, the actor posted a video on his Instagram story in which he said: "I knew it. I knew they were gonna make me into the villain. There has to be a villain, ladies and gentleman, and lo and behold, right here, this it is."

Firass in his Insta story.
Firass on SAS. Picture: Nigel Wright
RELATED: James Weir recaps SAS Australia 2020 episode 2

Dirani, best known for his roles on House Husbands and Underbelly: The Golden Mile, has angered chief instructor Ant Middleton in both episodes of SAS Australia so far.

On two occasions the whole group of celebrities were punished after Dirani went against the instructors' directions or made disrespectful comments.

Those punishments proved too much for Schapelle Corby and Roxy Jacenko who both quit the show as a result.

Viewers were not impressed by Dirani's behaviour, slamming the star on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dirani recently spoke to TV Week about SAS Australia and said it was a "great experience" that he "absolutely do again".

"It was a gruelling experience; people lost their minds in the cold. But I'm at an age in my life where I want to test my resilience and heart," Dirani said. "In a year when the world has faced so much, I wanted this challenge.

"I wasn't there to comply; I wanted to get punished!" he said. "If I couldn't handle it, I knew I'd break and hand in my number, so I wanted to test myself and see how much I could take."

The actor said it was brutal to watch the effect of the physical challenges on his castmates and revealed some of the injuries suffered on set.

Getting down and dirty on SAS. Picture: Nigel Wright
"Some people lasted only a few days - Shannan (Ponton) got hyperthermia and lost his memory for 45 minutes, and Erin (McNaught) couldn't see properly after a bad accident caused her face to swell up," Dirani said.

 

SAS Australia continues on Monday night on Channel 7 at 7.30pm

 

