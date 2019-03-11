Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
News

Stolen truck 'beached' near salt pans

by Gabriel Polychronis
11th Mar 2019 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:24 AM

A MAN who allegedly stole a GPS-monitored truck in Adelaide's north found himself in a spot of bother yesterday after he got stuck on a bridge.

Police say the prime mover and trailer were stolen from a building business in Salisbury North about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The truck, however, was fitted with a GPS unit, allowing the owners to track its location as it headed north towards Virginia and then onto Beagle Hole Rd in Buckland Park.

Patrols searched for the massive vehicle along a narrow dirt road near the salt pans around Thompson Salt Creek before finding it wedged on a bridge.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Salisbury Downs, was still in the front seat.

He was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

After being refused bail, he will appear in court on Tuesday.

editors picks south australia stolen truck

Top Stories

    Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

    premium_icon Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

    Crime Three people have been charged after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted at a Sunshine Coast campsite yesterday morning.

    Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    premium_icon Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    News Featherweight contender left off tribute video.

    No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    premium_icon No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    News The ute was later retrieved from the water.

    Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    premium_icon Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    News 'It was fun to play as part of a team in a competitive environment'