Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Found on side of road: Are these your medals?

by Gabriel Polychronis
23rd Apr 2019 8:58 AM

Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of four service medals found in Adelaide's north ahead of ANZAC Day.

They were found on the side of the road about 8pm on Friday near the intersection of Mawson Lakes Blvd and Trinity Circuit, Mawson Lakes.

The medals include an Australian Active Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Australian Defence Medal and NATO Medal ISAF.

Police ask the owner of the medals to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

veterans medals

Top Stories

    Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    premium_icon Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    News Critical injuries to most of his body after Normanby Bridge fall

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    Breaking Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast

    How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    premium_icon How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    News Teenager training hard to bring down his times.