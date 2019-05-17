Menu
Sarah Jessica Parker has slammed tabloids over their rumour-mongering about her marriage to Matthew Broderick. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Celebrity

SJP slams marriage rumours

by New York Post
17th May 2019 7:49 AM

SARAH Jessica Parker defended her marriage to Matthew Broderick in a heated Instagram post on Thursday, calling any new rumours of a loud public argument "untrue, disgraceful nonsense."

 

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker at a gala in New York City. She says they spent four “blissful” days in London recently. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Parker, who has been married to fellow actor Broderick for more than two decades, posted her missive after she says she received a letter from National Enquirer requesting comment regarding a "screaming match" the couple was allegedly involved in while in London.

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," Parker captioned a screenshot of the letter she says was sent to her publicist by the Enquirer.

View this post on Instagram

Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense.  As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no "screaming match" as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing.  After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of "inquiry" from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to "report" .  Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home.  There's your "scoop" From a "reliable source". #tabloidharassment

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

Sarah Jessica Parker kisses her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004 in Los Angeles. Picture: Vince Bucci/Getty Images
The Sex and the City star says she spent a "blissful 4 days" in London with Broderick, who is working there on the play The Starry Messenger while she remains at their home base in New York.

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she wrote.

Matthew Broderick and wife actress Sarah Jessica Parker have spent over 20 years as a couple and she says they are happy. Picture: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
She said the pair is "nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home," and described the ordeal as "tabloid harassment."

Broderick, 57, and Parker, 54, married in May 1997 and share three children - son James Wilkie Broderick and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha Broderick.

Page Six has reached out to the Enquirer for comment.

 

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

