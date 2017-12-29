Santa has quit? Maybe it's time we all lightened up a bit

POLITICAL correctness (PC) has its place in society.

Without it many people would still be at the mercy of offensive language, actions and policies we are well rid off in the 21st Century.

That's not to say we are completely free of that behaviour.

It's still out there; people still get bullied, harassed, marginalised and suppressed - but now they have recourse. Now the bullies and harassers and wrong-doers think twice and, more often than not, pay the price.

This is a good thing.

Understandably, though, some people look back fondly on the days before political correctness as the "good old days”, when times were simpler and freer; when men could be men and rascals never meant any harm.

And it is not just the demographic you would expect to feel this way that does. Some people - men and women, not just the older generations - simply believe we are over-governed these days, and that PC has gone too far.

In some instances it clearly has.

When people like the Moores (P3) - decent, community-minded people - feel it is too risky to play Santa and Mrs Claus in this age of political correctness, the time has come to take a good hard look at the situation and maybe lighten up a little.