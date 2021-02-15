Sandra Yarrow easily wins Ladies Bisque comp

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB - LADIES' NEWS

Wednesday 10th February the ladies played a Bisque competition which proved most interesting and challenging using your handicap throughout the whole 18 holes instead of on the designated hole where you get the extra strokes.

Sandra Yarrow, certainly didn't have any bother, coming in winner with +5.

Well Done Sandra. Runner Up was Jean Peters (+3), on a countback from Del Groundwater. Ball Rundown: Yoey Coogan and Lorraine Elliott (+2). Carol Ward will be enjoying a coffee compliments, Eat at Candy's, Mary Street. The first Birdies for the 2021 competition: - Lorraine Elliott - Par 5 - 15th, Jean Peters and Del Groundwater - Par 3 - 16th.

Saturday, 13th February a Single Stableford was played with our junior member, Grace Kelleher, blitzing the field with 37 points. Another of our juniors, Zoe Powell, was Runner Up with 36 points on a countback from Karen Mills. Ball Rundown: Karen Colley, Del Groundwater (35), Lorraine Elliott (33), Jean Peters (32), Dorothy Bramley and Maureen Carroll (31). Maureen Carroll had a Birdie on the Par 3 - 3rd.

Our Committee ladies attended the North Coast Zone Committee Day last Friday at Beerwah when committee people throughout the zone get together for a game golf and exchange of ideas. Unfortunately no wins for Gympie but a great day was enjoyed by all who attended.

Saturday 20th February is set down for a Single Stroke and Wednesday, 24th February, ladies will be playing a Single Stableford.

A Pink Golf Day is being organized on Sunday 14th March as a fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation and Little Haven Palliative Care. For more information contact Pro Shop - 1300513080 - limited spots available.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.