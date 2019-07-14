Menu
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft celebrate the Ashes win in Australia.
Cricket

Sandpaper trio to rub up against each other

by Sam Landsberger
14th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
David Warner will come face-to-face with Cameron Bancroft in Southampton on Thursday as Australia considers reuniting the sandpaper culprits at the top of the batting order for the Ashes.

But Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have failed in their bids to play themselves into Ashes contention through the World Cup, with the all-rounders left out of the 25-man squad for the Australia versus Australia A audition.

 

Happier times: David Warner and Cameron Bancroft celebrate with the Ashes Urn in the change rooms after the Fifth Test of the 2017/18 Ashes Series. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Bancroft publicly pinned Warner as the sandpaper architect in an explosive interview last December.

"Dave suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game," Bancroft said.

Aussie legend Ricky Ponting slammed that interview, while former Test opener Michael Slater questioned if their relationship was repairable.

Bancroft has been in sparkling form as captain of Durham, scoring 1075 runs at 57 in first-class and one-day cricket.

 

Marcus Stoinis has been left out of the Ashes audition squad. Picture: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
He has made 158, 5, 77, 92 not-out, 36 and 109 in his past three first-class matches as he looks to leapfrog incumbent Test openers Marcus Harris and Joe Burns.

"Cameron was making a fair amount of headway when he played Test cricket last for Australia and that was in South Africa," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"It's been well-documented that he was our leading run-scorer in South Africa. He's got on with business since he's been able to play again, he's playing with Durham in the County Championship."

